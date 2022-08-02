Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,869 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanECk BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.