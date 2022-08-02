Stephens Inc. AR Has $706,000 Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $95.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

