Colliers International Group (CIGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIGI opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

