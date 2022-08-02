Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 16,685 First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,668,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 420,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,999,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

