Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 391 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Acas LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.