Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Unisys has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

UIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 101,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 727.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 403,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

