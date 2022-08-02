Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Unisys Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Unisys has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
