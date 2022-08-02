WESCO International (WCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY22 guidance at $14.00-15.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WCC opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WESCO International stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of WESCO International worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

