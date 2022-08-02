Sysco (SYY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.16-$3.26 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sysco Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SYY opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
