Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,636 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

