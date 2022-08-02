fuboTV (FUBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. The company had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.42 million. On average, analysts expect fuboTV to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

In other news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $27,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 321,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 816.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 203,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

