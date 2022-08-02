Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $150.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLED. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.22.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $115.86 on Monday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.