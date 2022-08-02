RumbleON (RMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. RumbleON has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON Stock Down 0.4 %

RMBL stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $265.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at RumbleON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 92,906 shares of company stock worth $1,486,450 in the last 90 days. 38.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.