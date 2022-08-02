RumbleON (RMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBLGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. RumbleON has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RumbleON Stock Down 0.4 %

RMBL stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $265.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at RumbleON

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,906 shares of company stock worth $1,486,450 in the last 90 days. 38.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

