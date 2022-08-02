Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter. Veritiv has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.00-$21.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTV opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritiv by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

