Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter. Veritiv has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.00-$21.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Veritiv Price Performance
Shares of VRTV opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
