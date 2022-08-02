W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $519.38.

GWW opened at $549.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $553.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $214,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

