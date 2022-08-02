PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $36.21.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,400 shares of company stock worth $158,982. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PetIQ by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PetIQ by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

