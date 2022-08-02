Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $243.00 at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.07.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $189.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.02. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

