LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. LifeStance Health Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,176 in the last 90 days. 16.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Stories

