Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY22 guidance at $1.74-1.90 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRVI opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

