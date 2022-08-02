Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna cut shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,849 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.