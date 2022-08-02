Ingredion (INGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Ingredion has set its FY22 guidance at $6.85-7.45 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

