Oncology Institute (TOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Oncology Institute has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Oncology Institute stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Stories

