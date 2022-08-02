Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $23,277,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 102,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

