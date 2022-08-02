WeWork (WE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect WeWork to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. WeWork has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WeWork to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WeWork Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WE stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. WeWork has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

In other news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in WeWork in the first quarter worth $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in WeWork by 365.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WeWork by 141.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WeWork by 49.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WE. Mizuho began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

