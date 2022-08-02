Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of CMCO opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 229,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 118,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

