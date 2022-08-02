Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ETD opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $591.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

