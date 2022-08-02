Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Decreased by Analyst

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OPI opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 424,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after buying an additional 333,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 103.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,222.15%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

