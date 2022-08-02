Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Target Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $8.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.68. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

TGT opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.