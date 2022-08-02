Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.35 and a 200 day moving average of $194.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

