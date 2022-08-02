Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 2.0 %
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
