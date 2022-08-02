Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 2.0 %

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

