FY2022 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Raised by KeyCorp

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for EMCOR Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,088,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

