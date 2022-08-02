FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $115.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $115.23. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,920.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $115.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $39.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $127.27 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,161.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,028.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

