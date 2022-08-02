Oshkosh Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.9 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of OSK opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.