Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

