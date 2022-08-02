Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 207,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.24. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.969 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,098,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 382,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.