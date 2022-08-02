Short Interest in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Increases By 23.5%

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $83.48 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,733,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.