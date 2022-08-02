Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

KFS opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 9,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,477,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 9,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,477,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,992,648 shares in the company, valued at $26,960,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 165,858 shares of company stock valued at $902,697 in the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

