Short Interest in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Increases By 24.1%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GATE opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Marblegate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

