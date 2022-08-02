International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 23.7% in July

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.29.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.57). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 536.17% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
