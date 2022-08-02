International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 23.7% in July

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.57). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 536.17% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

ICAGY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.27) to €1.95 ($2.01) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.