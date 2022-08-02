Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Increases By 23.8%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $154.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

