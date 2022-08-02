Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNLGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Personalis Price Performance

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.65. Personalis has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $23.04.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Personalis by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.