Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Update

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Personalis Price Performance

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.65. Personalis has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $23.04.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Personalis by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

