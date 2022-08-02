Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
Shares of ILPMY opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.11.
About Permanent TSB Group
