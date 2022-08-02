Short Interest in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Rises By 23.9%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 337,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SGML stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.