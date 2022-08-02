Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 0.4 %

TKC opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.0826 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 363,589 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

