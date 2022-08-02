Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $163.90 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.02.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.