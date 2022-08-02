Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $163.90 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

