Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,972 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Invesco by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Invesco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

