Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

