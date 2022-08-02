Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 28,171 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Livent by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Livent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 4,027.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 495,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Livent by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Livent’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

