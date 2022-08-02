Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,215 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLU. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

VLU opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.79.

