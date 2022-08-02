Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,413,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

