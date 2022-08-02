Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,784 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

